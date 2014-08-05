FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NorthStar Realty to buy Griffin-American for about $4 bln
August 5, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

NorthStar Realty to buy Griffin-American for about $4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - NorthStar Realty Finance Corp said it would buy Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II Inc for about $4 billion in cash and stock to expand into the healthcare real estate sector.

According to the terms of the deal, Griffin-American shareholders will receive $7.75 per share in cash and $3.75 per share in NorthStar common stock for each Griffin-American share they own.

The deal includes about $600 million in debt.

Griffin-American, a non-traded REIT, owns senior housing and nursing facilities, hospitals, medical office buildings and other healthcare-related properties in the United States and Britain.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings

