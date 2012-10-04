FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NorthStar Realty sells $125 mln in shares
October 4, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- NorthStar Realty sells $125 mln in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. on
Wednesday sold $125 million of series C cumulative redeemable
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $50 million. 
    UBS and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: NORTHSTAR REALTY 

AMT $125 MLN    COUPON 8.875 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE SHS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S NR      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/11/2012   
S&P NR          SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH NR        MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

