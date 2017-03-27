FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division
March 27, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 5 months ago

Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division

John Tilak

2 Min Read

TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.

Soliman succeeds Norman M. Steinberg, who held the position since 2009. Steinberg will be the firm's chair emeritus in Canada.

London-based Norton Rose has more than 3,500 employees in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. It is one of the biggest law firms in Canada.

Soliman, who has been involved with some of the most high-profile Canadian M&A deals in recent years, is advising Agrium Inc on its proposed merger with Potash Corp and advised the board of the Canadian Oil Sands on the hostile takeover attempt from Suncor Energy Inc.

He has advised on some of the biggest activism battles in Canada, including Telus Corp against Mason Capital Management and Agrium in its defence against activist investor Jana Partners. Soliman will remain co-chair of the Canadian special situations team, which offers advice on shareholder activism and hostile M&A. (Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Grant McCool)

