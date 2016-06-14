FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway closes part of its airspace due to technical problems
June 14, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Norway closes part of its airspace due to technical problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Norway has closed part of its airspace due to technical problems, airports operator Avinor said on Tuesday.

"We are working on sorting out the problem. Delays can be expected but we can't say for how long," a company spokesman told Reuters. He said the airspace over Oslo was open and that the closure was affecting western Norway.

European agency Eurocontrol separately said on Twitter the outage was due to a radar failure at the western city of Stavanger, Norway's oil industry capital. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

