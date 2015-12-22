UPDATE 2-Norway's oil fund takes France's Alstom off ethics risk list

* Norway’s wealth fund has ethical requirements

OSLO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s $837 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has removed French engineering group Alstom SA off its ethics monitoring list, the fund said on Tuesday.

The fund said Alstom was put on the list in 2011 when Norway’s finance ministry also put the French company under observation based on an assessment of possible risks of corruption in its operations.

The observation period was set for four years with the ministry asking the fund’s ethics council to monitor the company and follow developments in its anti-corruption efforts.

The Norwegian central bank, which supervises the sovereign wealth fund, said on Tuesday that it had decided to end the monitoring on the advice of the fund’s ethics council.

“The council on ethics notes that the risk of future corruption in the company is reduced and the risk now is probably not higher than in other comparable companies,” the fund said in a statement.

“Norges Bank has therefore decided to end the observation of Alstom SA.”

Alstom said it was “delighted” by the move.

“Alstom especially welcomes that this decision is based on the recognition, by the council on ethics, of the substantial progress made by the company’s compliance program over the past years including the various anti-corruption efforts deployed in 2015,” it said in an email to Reuters.

“Alstom is committed to continue the enhancement of its integrity program and its efforts to maintain the highest standards of ethical business behaviour in the coming years.”

NBIM is currently the 10th-biggest investor in Alstom, with a 1.18-percent stake worth 100 million euros ($109 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.

The fund can move companies on its monitoring list to its exclusion list, which means the fund’s holdings in those companies would be sold.

The fund has excluded 64 companies so far for ethical reasons and, following Tuesday’s announcement, has one company remaining under observation.

($1 = 8.7294 Norwegian crowns)