Production starts at Norway's Atla gas field

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s small Atla gas field in the North Sea has started producing gas two years after it was discovered, Norwegian oil firm Det Norske, a partner with 10 percent in the production license, said on Monday.

The field operated by French Total and developed by subsea template tied to a platform at the Heimdal field about 20 kilometres away is expected to produce 2.4 million cubic metres of gas daily.

The other partners are UK’s Centrica with 20 percent and Norway’s state-owned Petoro with 30 percent.