France's Engie sells stake in N.Sea oilfield
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 9, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

France's Engie sells stake in N.Sea oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - France’s Engie has sold a 20-percent stake in a North Sea oilfield for an undisclosed sum to Wellesley Petroleum, a Norwegian oil firm with private equity backing, it said on Tuesday.

Engie retains a 30-percent stake in the field and the operatorship of the license, called PL 636. The other partners in the field are Japan’s Idemitsu with 30 percent, London-listed Tullow Oil with 20 percent and now Wellesley Petroleum with 20 percent.

The partners will drill one well in the license this summer, in a prospect called Cara, Engie said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
