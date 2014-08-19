Norway's 2024 bond yields 2.35 pct

OSLO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank sold the following government bond (NST 476) in a uniform price auction on Tuesday : Coupon: 3.00 pct Maturity: March 14, 2024 Settlement date: Aug 22, 2014 AUCTION DATE Aug 19, 2014 July 8, 2014 YIELD (pct) 2.35 2.44 ALLOTMENT PRICE 105.52 104.81 SCHEDULED OFFER (bln NOK) 3.00 3.00 TOTAL BIDS (bln NOK) 7.447 9.445 ALLOTED (bln NOK) 3.00 3.00 BID COVER RATIO 2.48 3.15 NOTE: The central bank said that there was about 46 percent allotment on lowest accepted bids. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)