FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's 2024 bond yields 2.35 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's 2024 bond yields 2.35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank sold the
following government bond (NST 476) in a uniform price auction
on Tuesday  :  
 
Coupon: 3.00 pct  
Maturity: March 14, 2024
Settlement date: Aug 22, 2014      
 
 AUCTION DATE                     Aug 19, 2014     July 8, 2014
 YIELD (pct)                            2.35             2.44  
 ALLOTMENT PRICE                      105.52           104.81  
 SCHEDULED OFFER (bln NOK)              3.00             3.00  
 TOTAL BIDS (bln NOK)                  7.447            9.445  
 ALLOTED (bln NOK)                      3.00             3.00  
 BID COVER RATIO                        2.48             3.15  
                                                
    NOTE: The central bank said that there was about 46 percent 
allotment on lowest accepted bids.

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.