Norway's NST 474 bond yields 1.23 pct at auction
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 9:18 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's NST 474 bond yields 1.23 pct at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank sold the
following government bond (NST 474) in a uniform price auction
on Wednesday  :  
 
Coupon: 3.75 pct  
Maturity: May 25, 2021  
Settlement date: May 29
 
 AUCTION DATE                     May 27, 2015     Jan 21 2015 
 YIELD (pct)                            1.23             1.05  
 ALLOTMENT PRICE                      114.48           116.47  
 SCHEDULED OFFER (bln NOK)              3.00             3.00  
 TOTAL BIDS (bln NOK)                  9.330            12.01  
 ALLOTED (bln NOK)                      3.00             3.00  
 BID COVER RATIO                        3.11             4.00  
                                                
    NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent 
allotment on lowest accepted bids.

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
