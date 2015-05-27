Norway's NST 474 bond yields 1.23 pct at auction

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank sold the following government bond (NST 474) in a uniform price auction on Wednesday : Coupon: 3.75 pct Maturity: May 25, 2021 Settlement date: May 29 AUCTION DATE May 27, 2015 Jan 21 2015 YIELD (pct) 1.23 1.05 ALLOTMENT PRICE 114.48 116.47 SCHEDULED OFFER (bln NOK) 3.00 3.00 TOTAL BIDS (bln NOK) 9.330 12.01 ALLOTED (bln NOK) 3.00 3.00 BID COVER RATIO 3.11 4.00 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment on lowest accepted bids. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)