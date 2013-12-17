FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway to buy 16 AugustaWestland helicopters for $1 bln
December 17, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Norway to buy 16 AugustaWestland helicopters for $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Norway will sign a contract with AugustaWestland, a unit of Italian defence group Finmeccanica , for 16 search-and-rescue helicopters for 6.25 billion crowns ($1.01 billion), the Norwegian government said on Tuesday.

The government said in November it had chosen AugustaWestland for the final round of talks after a tender that also included Franco-German group Eurocopter, a unit of EADS , European defence group NHIndustries and Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

The signing of the contract, which will allow Norway to replace the existing fleet of Sea King helicopters by 2020, will take place on Thursday, the ministry said on its website.

