Norway and Australia sign missile development agreement
September 21, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Norway and Australia sign missile development agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australia has agreed to finance part of the development of Norwegian weapons maker Kongsberg Gruppen’s Joint Strike Missile, Norway’s Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“If Australia later decides to procure the JSM (the Joint Strike Missile), then Norway and Australia will share the cost of integrating the JSM on the F-35,” it said.

The long range missile is being tailor-made to fit Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which both countries have placed orders for.

“Even if this so far doesn’t change our costs related to developing and integrating the JSM on the F-35, it nonetheless ensures that we will get even more in return for our own investment in the missile,” the Norwegian Minister of Defence, Ine Eriksen Søreide, said in the statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Dominic Evans)

