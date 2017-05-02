(Adds a missing word in the first para)
OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) -
** Norwegian banks will launch on Thursday a new version of
the mobile payment app Vipps, VippsGO, to provide more
opportunities for organizations and businesses to sell their
goods and services, bank DNB said in a press release on
Tuesday
** In February more than 100 Norwegian banks agreed to develop
Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition
from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google
** Vipps allows individuals to make free money transfers up to
a certain size, and can also be used to make online and in-store
payments for goods and services
** Initially Vipps was developed by Norway's biggest bank DNB,
which has a 52 percent stake
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus
Adomaitis)