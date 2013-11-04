FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eight banks in Norway should be subject to extra rules -regulator
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Eight banks in Norway should be subject to extra rules -regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bank includes DNB, Norwegian branch of Nordea

* Big banks already asked to hold extra capital

OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Eight banks in Norway should be subject to extra regulation as they are crucial to the country’s financial stability, the financial regulator said on Monday.

Norway is considering imposing a slew of new regulations on its banks to strengthen the financial system, on top of a previously announced plan to require banks of systemic importance to hold additional capital.

The banks named on Monday are: DNB, Norway’s largest bank, the Norwegian branch of Sweden’s Nordea, and six banks belonging to savings bank Sparebank.

These are SpareBank 1 Northern Norway, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, SpareBank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest , Sparebanken South and Sparebanken Pluss . The last two are soon to be merged.

“(We) recommend that these institutions be seen as systemically important at the national level and have special requirements imposed in addition to a capital buffer of two percent,” the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

The financial regulator submitted its proposal to the finance ministry, which will decide on the new regulations. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.