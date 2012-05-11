Norway proposes increasing bank guarantee fund capital

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government has proposed increasing the capital of its bank guarantee fund by removing a cap on annual fees, which would require the country’s banks to make payments to the fund every year.

“The proposal means that banks must pay fees to the fund each year, regardless of the fund’s size,” Norway’s Finance Ministry said on Friday, announcing the proposal aimed at boosting the government’s ability to handle any problems in the banking system.

The current rules say banks do not have to pay a yearly fee as long as the fund value exceeds the statutory minimum fund size. As a result Norwegian banks did not pay fees in 2011 and the ministry forecasts they will not have to pay this year.

The fund’s value stood at 24 billion Norwegian crowns ($4.10 billion) on March 31, fulfilling the current rules of exceeding the minimum size.

The fund in its current form was set up in 2004, and was tapped during the financial crisis in 2008 to compensate Norwegian deposit holders for losses in Icelandic banks such as collapsed lender Kaupthing.

In the years that banks have paid a full or partial annual fee to the fund, these fees have totalled between 0.5 billion and 1.7 billion crowns. In 2010 they paid 1.7 billion crowns, or 0.045 percent of the total assets under management.

“If the upper limit of the guarantee fund is abolished, the fund can be built up so that it will be better suited to handle larger problems in individual banks and problems that affect several banks simultaneously,” the ministry said.

“Other benefits of eliminating the ”cap“ is ... that the fee becomes smoother and more predictable,” it added.

Norway’s biggest bank DNB declined to comment.

Norway has been largely insulated from Europe’s economic turbulence and has not had to bail out any of its banks, while its economy, excluding the lucrative oil and gas sector, is set to expand by 3.3 percent this year after 2.6 percent growth last year.

The proposal is to be submitted for consultation on Friday and could come into effect next year. ($1 = 5.8532 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Susan Fenton)