Norway sets initial countercyclical bank buffer at 1 pct

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Norway will set the initial countercyclical capital buffer for its banks at 1 percentage point and it will be effective July 1, 2015, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday in a move aimed at forcing banks to build reserves during relatively prosperous times.

The buffer on banks’ risk weighted assets is expected to normally move between 0 and 2.5 percent and increases were expected to take effect 12 months after the announcement, instead of the current 18 months.

Although Norway’s banks are well capitalised and escaped the global financial crisis relatively unharmed, policymakers have implemented some of the toughest banking regulations in Europe, hoping to avoid the repeat of the country’s banking collapse in the early 1990s.

Norway’s biggest banks include DNB and Nordea . (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)