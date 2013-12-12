FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway sets initial countercyclical bank buffer at 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Norway sets initial countercyclical bank buffer at 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Norway will set the initial countercyclical capital buffer for its banks at 1 percentage point and it will be effective July 1, 2015, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday in a move aimed at forcing banks to build reserves during relatively prosperous times.

The buffer on banks’ risk weighted assets is expected to normally move between 0 and 2.5 percent and increases were expected to take effect 12 months after the announcement, instead of the current 18 months.

Although Norway’s banks are well capitalised and escaped the global financial crisis relatively unharmed, policymakers have implemented some of the toughest banking regulations in Europe, hoping to avoid the repeat of the country’s banking collapse in the early 1990s.

Norway’s biggest banks include DNB and Nordea . (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.