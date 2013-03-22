FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway proposes tougher core capital requirements for banks
March 22, 2013

Norway proposes tougher core capital requirements for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s government on Friday proposed raising core capital requirements for banks to be implemented gradually over the coming years, the Finance Ministry said.

It proposed that banks have core capital of 10 percent of total assets, up from the current 9 percent, from July 1, 2014. Large banks must then have 11 percent core capital from July 1, 2015 and 12 percent from July 1, 2016.

The ministry also proposed countercyclical capital buffers of between 0 and 2.5 percent of core capital. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

