December 12, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Norway to announce countercyclical buffer Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s Finance Ministry will announce its decision on a counteryclical buffer on Thursday at 1500 GMT, it said in a statement.

The countercyclical capital buffer is one of several elements of the new capital adequacy regulation for banks and it will normally be between 0 and 2.5 percent of banks’ risk-weighted assets.

The central bank made its recommendation to the ministry last week and the ministry will make the final decision.

Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

