Norwegian firms to borrow less; household lending to grow -c.bank survey
January 15, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Norwegian firms to borrow less; household lending to grow -c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect lower demand for credit from the corporate sector in the first quarter of 2015, while households are seen increasing their demand for loans somewhat, a quarterly survey from the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

Banks reported lower lending margins for the fourth quarter of 2014 and said margins on lending to households would continue to fall in the first quarter of 2015, while a slight margin increase was expected for loans to businesses, it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

