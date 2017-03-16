BRIEF-Invesco's CEO Martin Flanagan's 2016 total compensation $14.61 mln
* Ceo Martin Flanagan's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.61 million versus $15.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
OSLO, March 16 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The decision was in line with a recommendation from the central bank.
In December, the ministry decided that banks should hold a countercyclical buffer of 2.0 percent by the end of 2017, an increase from 1.5 percent.
The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top of capital requirements set through other regulations.
The buffer can be unwound during downturns, enabling banks to continue lending and hence soften the impact of a recession.
Leading Norwegian banks include among others DNB, SR Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
(Add details on latest data) March 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest since November on renewed safe-haven bids for bonds in doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 100,354 contrac