UPDATE 1-Norway's banks need more buffers as oil price falls -central bank

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks need further buffers as rising household debt and falling oil prices could amplify any downturn even though they are better capitalised than European peers and profits are strong, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Mortgage debt levels are still growing faster than incomes, a potential risk as the oil sector’s downturn could dampen confidence, depress consumption and lift losses from bad loans, the bank said in its annual financial stability report.

“Capital adequacy must be further improved to comply with requirements in the coming years,” Norges Bank said. “There are signs that financial imbalances have built up in Norway; this may amplify a downturn.”

Norway’s banks are among the best capitalised in Europe and all of them easily meet European liquidity rules with DNB , the country’s top bank, comfortably passing the European Banking Authority’s recent stress test.

But household debt is close to 200 percent of disposable income, among the highest in the world, and banks are heavily exposed to the oil and gas industry, which faces several lean years due to falling investment and dropping revenues.

“Low energy prices over an extended period could lead to a fall in petroleum investments, with negative effects on the mainland economy,” the central bank said. “Household income expectations could change and amplify a setback.”

Still, even in an adverse scenario with oil prices falling to $53 per barrel from about $85 now and the economy going into an extended downturn, the sector would still have 12.2 percent common equity Tier 1 capital in 2015. The minimum is 12 percent. That ratio would not fall below the regulatory minimum until mid-2016, the bank said.

However, the sector’s stock of high-quality liquid assets in Norwegian crowns is not sufficient to meet 100 percent of the 2015 liquidity coverage ratio requirements and banks need to hold more government bonds or covered bonds to comply, it said.

Although European rules would allow the central bank to set up a facility to ensure that banks have sufficient liquidity in case of market stress, the bank does not consider it appropriate to set up such a facility, its statement said.

Norway’s biggest banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Ireland)