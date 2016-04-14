UPDATE 1-Cheap money in Norway fails to make its way to households, companies

(Adds oil industry, detail)

OSLO, April 14 (Reuters) - Credit demand from Norwegian households and companies fell in the first quarter of 2016, signalling that economic angst may be stopping easy money policy from the central bank finding its way to its target audience.

Norway’s economy has gradually weakened since 2014 following a sharp fall in the price of crude, its top export, and the central bank has slashed its key policy interest rate to record lows to aid a recovery.

But he central bank’s quarterly survey of the nine largest banks in the country, released on Thursday, found a surprise pull back.

“Banks report that credit demand from households and non-financial enterprises was slightly lower (in the first quarter)” it said.

Norway’s southern and western regions, where most of the oil industry is concentrated, have seen rising unemployment as energy firms cut investments and lay off staff.

“Several banks point to regional differences in both credit demand and credit standards. There are signs of slightly lower growth in demand and slightly tighter credit standards in areas where economic performance is weakest,” the central bank said.

Banks expect overall unchanged corporate credit demand in the second quarter, but companies in the oil industry would face stricter lending practices following a similar tightening in the first three months of the year, according to the survey.

“Banks indicate that one factor behind tighter credit standards was the economic outlook. Other contributing factors were reported to be capital adequacy, banks’ funding situation, and the sector-specific outlook for the oil industry,” it said.

“Some banks report an increased use of interest-only periods on existing loans to oil industry enterprises,” the central bank added.

