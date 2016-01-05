UPDATE 1-Weak oil could increase loan losses for Norwegian banks -regulator

(Recasts, adds detail, background)

OSLO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks must consider bigger writedowns on their loan portfolios to account for the impact that weak oil prices could have on the economy, Norway’s financial regulator said in a letter released on Tuesday.

North Sea crude oil prices have lost about two thirds of their value since mid-2014, leading producers such as Statoil to cut investments, triggering lower economic growth and rising unemployment.

Banks must assume that the low oil price could persist and that the downturn may spread to the wider economy and thus have a broad impact on the quality of their loan books, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) said in the letter dated Dec. 21.

Lending losses at Norwegian banks declined during the first three quarters of 2015 from the year before, which the FSA said came as a surprise.

“The FSA wants to emphasise that banks, when closing their accounts for 2015, must make particular evaluations of the direct and indirect effects of the fall in oil prices when considering the needs for writedowns,” it added.

Top Norwegian bank DNB has repeatedly said that while lending losses remain modest, it may see an increase in impairment losses linked to oil-related activities from 2016.

Crude oil represented 23 percent of Norway’s overall exports in the first 11 months of 2015, down from 30 percent in 2014.

By 1053 GMT the shares of DNB traded 2 percent lower in Oslo, underperforming a 0.1 percent drop for the European banking sector. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen; Editing by David Goodman)