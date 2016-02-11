Norway's FSA says market unrest to hit economy; banks resilient

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The ongoing turmoil in global financial markets will have a negative impact on the Norwegian economy, the country’s financial services regulator said on Thursday, while adding that banks were well positioned to handle the situation.

“Renewed unrest in international financial markets will also hit Norwegian markets, like it did in the autumn of 2008,” Director General Morten Baltzersen of the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (FSA) said in a written comment to Reuters.

“Norwegian banks depend to a significant extent on financing from international markets, and the Norwegian economy will be impacted by international unrest,” he added.

The FSA has imposed significant extra capital demands on banks in the years since 2008, and has placed a heavy emphasis on ensuring they have sufficient liquidity in the event of a potential crunch in funding markets.

“Norwegian banks have a good starting point for handling renewed unrest. Earnings are good, loan losses are low and the extent of non-performing loans is small,” Baltzersen said.

“In recent years, banks have improved their solidity and liquidity, enabling them to better handle market unrest and setbacks in the economy.”

Norway’s top bank, DNB, recently announced rising earnings and a bigger than expected increase to its dividend. On Thursday the bank’s shares traded 7.0 percent lower at 1450 GMT, while European banks on average fell by 5.3 percent (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)