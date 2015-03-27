FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway keeps countercyclical capital buffer for banks unchanged
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

Norway keeps countercyclical capital buffer for banks unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Norway will keep the countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks unchanged at one percent from June 30, 2015, in line with the central bank’s recommendation, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The ministry has among other things put emphasis on prospects of a weakening Norwegian economy,” it said, adding that strong growth in housing prices, on the other hand, could increase the household debt level and lead to higher buffer requirements in the future.

However, the Financial Supervisory Authority, which also advises the ministry, recommends raising the countercyclical buffer level to 1.50 percent from March 2016.

The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top of buffers required by international authorities. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.