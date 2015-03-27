Norway keeps countercyclical capital buffer for banks unchanged

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Norway will keep the countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks unchanged at one percent from June 30, 2015, in line with the central bank’s recommendation, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The ministry has among other things put emphasis on prospects of a weakening Norwegian economy,” it said, adding that strong growth in housing prices, on the other hand, could increase the household debt level and lead to higher buffer requirements in the future.

However, the Financial Supervisory Authority, which also advises the ministry, recommends raising the countercyclical buffer level to 1.50 percent from March 2016.

The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top of buffers required by international authorities.