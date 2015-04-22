FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian bank should retain bulk of their net profit - regulator
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Norwegian bank should retain bulk of their net profit - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks should retain the bulk of their profits as a high debt level combined with rising house prices remains a concern, the country’s financial regulator said on Wednesday.

”Developments in the housing and credit markets have increased the risk of financial instability. This underscores how important it is for banks to continue to improve their financial position by retaining the bulk of their net profit, chief of Norway’s Financial Supervisory Authority, Morten Baltzersen, said in a statement.

“There is a danger that the prospect of a long period of low interest rates and ample access to credit will encourage continued strong growth in debt and house prices,” he added. “This will further increase households’ debt burden and contribute to maintaining demand for goods and services for a period, but such a development is not sustainable.” (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Stine Jacobsen)

