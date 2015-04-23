Norway's banks expect shrinking household loan margins in Q2: c.bank

OSLO, April 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect household lending margins to shrink further in the second quarter but household loan demand is seen unchanged, a quarterly survey from the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

Household credit demand rose in the first quarter and was somewhat higher than expected while corporate credit demand was unchanged, exceeding expectation for a fall, the bank said.

For corporate clients, banks expect no changes in lending margins in the second quarter.

Norway’s top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)