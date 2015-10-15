FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway banks see unchanged household loan demand in Q4 -c.bank survey
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Norway banks see unchanged household loan demand in Q4 -c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect household loan demand to be unchanged in the fourth quarter, a quarterly survey from the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

“Banks reported somewhat tighter credit standards for households in Q3...The economic outlook in particular has contributed to the tightening,” the central bank said.

“Tighter credit standards, both for enterprises as a whole and for commercial property enterprises in particular, are expected in Q4,” it said.

Household credit demand fell sligthly in the third quarter, while unchanged demand had been expected. Corporate credit demand was unchanged, the central bank said. In the fourth quarter, banks expect slightly lower corporate credit demand.

Norway’s top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.