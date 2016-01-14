FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway banks see lower margins in household lending in Q1-c.bank survey
January 14, 2016

Norway banks see lower margins in household lending in Q1-c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect margins on lending to households to decline further in the first quarter, a quarterly survey from the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

“Banks report that margins on lending to households were lower in Q4, with a further decline expected in Q1,” the central bank said.

Household credit demand was slightly lower in the fourth quarter, while corporate credit demand remained unchanged, the central bank said.

Top banks operating in the Norwegian market include DNB , Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

