FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway banks set to tighten mortgage standards in Q3 -c.bank
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Norway banks set to tighten mortgage standards in Q3 -c.bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect household lending margins to fall further in the third quarter while household loan demand is seen unchanged, a quarterly survey from the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

“Banks expect tighter credit standards in Q3, particularly for first-home mortgages, pointing to the economic outlook, risk appetite and capital adequacy as explanatory factors,” the central bank said.

“Tighter credit standards probably also reflect the government regulation concerning lending requirements for new residential mortgages that became effective on 1 July 2015,” it added.

Household credit demand rose in the second quarter and was higher than expected while corporate credit demand was unchanged, the central bank said. In the third quarter, banks expect slightly lower corporate credit demand.

For corporate clients, banks expect a slight increase in lending margins in the third quarter.

Norway’s top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.