OSLO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The sharp fall in oil prices in the last 18 months will probably lead to rising lending losses at Norwegian banks, the country’s financial regulator said in a letter released on Tuesday, urging each bank to consider increasing their loan loss provisions.

The price of North Sea crude, a key Norwegian export, has fallen by around 67 percent since mid-2014. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)