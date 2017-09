OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks must continue to set aside large parts of their profit to build capital as protection against future loan losses, the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Tuesday.

“The banks must retain a significant portion of their profits to increase their common equity tier 1 capital ratios. This will require moderate dividend payouts,” Director General Morten Baltzersen said in a statement. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)