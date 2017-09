OSLO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s financial industry regulator should become more transparent when deciding how much capital individual banks must hold, the country’s Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In a letter to the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), the ministry said more transparency in the application of so-called Pillar 2 capital requirements would make the system more predictable to the banks and to markets. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)