Norway's FSA says banks can handle rise in oil-related loan losses
March 10, 2016 / 1:39 PM / a year ago

Norway's FSA says banks can handle rise in oil-related loan losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks will probably see an increase in losses from loans to firms in the oil industry, the country’s bank regulator said on Thursday.

“We expect higher oil related losses in the years to come,” Director General Morten Baltzersen of the Financial Supervisory Authority told a London conference focused on Norway’s banks.

“But Norwegian banks are generally in position to tackle the stress,” he added.

Speakers at the conference also included Norway’s finance minister and the chief executive of top bank DNB. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
