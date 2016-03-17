FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway keeps countercyclical capital buffer for banks
March 17, 2016

Norway keeps countercyclical capital buffer for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks following a recent hike, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision was in line with a recommendation from the central bank.

In June the ministry decided that banks must hold a countercyclical buffer of 1.5 percent from June 30 2016.

The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top of buffers required by international authorities.

Leading Norwegian banks include among others DNB, SR Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest and Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

