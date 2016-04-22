Norway says banks close to completion of capital hikes

OSLO, April 22 (Reuters) - The risk of lending losses at Norwegian banks rose in 2015 as the economy weakened, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday, while adding that increases in the capital held by the financial industry had compensated for the added risk.

The government and the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) have in recent years required Norwegian banks to significantly increase their equity, but this process is now almost complete, the ministry added.

“The planned increase of capital requirements for Norwegian banks is nearing the end,” Finance Minister Siv Jensen said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)