Norway's banks can use foreign buffer for non-Norwegian business

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks will be allowed to apply the countercyclical buffer-levels of each host country when doing business within the European Economic Area, Norway's Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The EEA consists of the European Union and Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein.

Countercyclical buffers are requirements that are imposed on top of other capital demands a bank must meet.

The Norwegian buffer requirement is currently set at 1.5 percent, while most other countries have a lower demand, which means that the country's banks will often face less stiff requirements for their foreign business, the ministry said.

"This regulatory change means that Norwegian institutions should apply the countercyclical capital buffer set by other EEA countries for the part of the business done in each country," the ministry wrote.

In EEA countries that have not set a buffer, the Norwegian level will apply unless the ministry decides otherwise, it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)