Norway to outline extra buffers for banks later in year-c.bank

OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will outline its plans for additional capital buffers for the nation’s banks later this year, it said on Thursday.

Late last year, Norges Bank recommended the government force banks to hold more capital and impose supplemental capital requirements on the country’s largest banks.

“The risk of financial imbalances suggests that banks should increase their capital,” Norges Bank Governor Oystein Olsen said in a statement.

“A countercyclical capital buffer will give banks more capital to draw on in an economic downturn.”

Norway’s top banks include DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank.