FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway to outline extra buffers for banks later in year-c.bank
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 5 years ago

Norway to outline extra buffers for banks later in year-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will outline its plans for additional capital buffers for the nation’s banks later this year, it said on Thursday.

Late last year, Norges Bank recommended the government force banks to hold more capital and impose supplemental capital requirements on the country’s largest banks.

“The risk of financial imbalances suggests that banks should increase their capital,” Norges Bank Governor Oystein Olsen said in a statement.

“A countercyclical capital buffer will give banks more capital to draw on in an economic downturn.”

Norway’s top banks include DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.