9 months ago
#Financials
November 21, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 9 months ago

Norway to decide on mortgage regulations by year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will decide later this year whether to further tighten regulations on mortgage lending, as proposed by the country's bank regulator, Finance Minister Siv Jensen said on Monday.

Norwegian housing prices are at record levels and accelerated to a year-on-year growth rate of 12 percent in October, stoking fears of a bubble.

The country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) in September proposed measures meant to help curb a rapid rise in housing prices and household debt, including an effective ban on lending to customers who own little or no equity.

The central bank has separately suggested somewhat milder changes to the current regulations, which expire on Dec. 31.

The finance minister told Reuters there was clearly reason for concern, particularly with regards to individuals who borrow excessively.

"The government will make its decision well before the new year," she said.

"I won't rush it, since doing the wrong thing at the wrong time could exacerbate negative aspects of recent developments." (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
