a year ago
REFILE-Norway should tighten access to mortgages -regulator
September 8, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Norway should tighten access to mortgages -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes date to Sept 8)

OSLO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks should halt mortgage lending to customers who own little or no equity, the country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said as it presented a series of proposals meant to help curb a rapid rise in housing prices.

Regulations should also limit a borrower's overall loans to no more than five times gross annual income, it added.

A final decision on the proposals will be made by Norway's Finance Ministry.

Norwegian housing prices are at record levels and have accelerated in 2016 to a year-on-year growth rate of 9.1 percent in August, triggering fears of a housing bubble. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
