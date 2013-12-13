UPDATE 1-Norway's banks need to keep building capital, says central bank

(Adds detail, central bank governor comment)

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s banks need to disclose more information about their funding structure and several still have “some way to go” to meet global liquidity requirements, the central bank said on Friday.

“Today, Norwegian banks are more resilient to financial market shocks than in the pre-crisis period,” central bank governor Oeystein Olsen said in a financial stability report.

“However, there are a number of Norwegian banks that still have some way go in order to meet the forthcoming international liquidity requirement,” he added.

“Nor do the banks meet the requirement relating to long-term stable funding due for implementation.”

Norway’s banks are well-capitalised and escaped the global financial crisis relatively unharmed. But policymakers, anxious to avoid a repeat of the country’s banking collapse in the early 1990s, have implemented some of the toughest regulations in Europe on capital buffers.

“Banks should meet international requirements, preferably by an ample margin,” Olsen said. “Moreover, banks should disclose more information about their funding structure and liquidity.”

On Thursday, the finance ministry announced it would require banks to build a counter-cyclical buffer worth 1 percent of risk weighted assets, on top of international requirements set under the Basel III accord.

Regulators could also increase the risk weighting of mortgages, which would require banks to build yet more capital.

DNB, the country’s top bank with assets worth about 92 percent of mainland GDP, has said it would need to build between 40 billion and 60 billion crowns ($6.5-$9.7 billion) in capital by 2016 and it would hold back dividends.

Other top banks in Norway include Danske Bank, Nordea and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen; Editing by John Stonestreet)