OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will expand the government's NST-475 bond by 4 billion Norwegian crowns, the central bank said on its page. BOND COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST 475 2.00 PCT MAY 24, 2023 NOK 4 BLN JAN 14 JAN 17 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)