Norway to sell NOK 6 bln in new NST-476 bond

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will issue a new government bond, called NST-476, and will sell 6 billion Norwegian crowns of it, the central bank said on its page on Thursday. The central bank will reserve an additional eight billion crowns worth of bonds for itself. The government will not issue any other new government bonds this year, the bank said. BOND COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST476 3.00 PCT March 14, 2024 NOK 6 BLN March 11 March 14 (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)