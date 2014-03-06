FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway to sell NOK 6 bln in new NST-476 bond
#Financials
March 6, 2014

Norway to sell NOK 6 bln in new NST-476 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will issue a
new government bond, called NST-476, and will sell 6 billion
Norwegian crowns of it, the central bank said on its page
on Thursday.
    The central bank will reserve an additional eight billion
crowns worth of bonds for itself.
    The government will not issue any other new government bonds
this year, the bank said. 
    
BOND    COUPON    MATURITY       VOLUME     TENDERS  SETTLEMENT 
NST476  3.00 PCT  March 14, 2024 NOK 6 BLN  March 11  March 14 

 (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

