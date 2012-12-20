FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway to issue NOK 70 bln worth of bonds next year
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2012 / 9:12 AM / in 5 years

Norway to issue NOK 70 bln worth of bonds next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank plans to sell 70 billion crowns ($12.60 billion) worth of bonds next year and 72 billion crowns in treasury bills, it said on Thursday.

In the first quarter of the year, it plans to borrow between 12 and 16 billion crowns in the bond market and a similar amount in the treasury bill market, it said in a statement.

The government’s adjusted gross financing requirement will be around 110 billion crowns, it said.

$1 = 5.5557 Norwegian krones Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
