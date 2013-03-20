FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway aims to sell up to $3.9 bln worth of bonds in Q2
March 20, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 5 years

Norway aims to sell up to $3.9 bln worth of bonds in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Norway aims to auction 18 to 23 billion crowns ($3.1-$3.9 billion) worth of bonds and 24 to 29 billion crowns worth of bills in the second quarter, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In the first quarter, the bank sold 13 billion crowns worth of bonds and 14 billion crown of bills.

In the second quarter, it is scheduled to hold four bill auctions, up from three in the first quarter, and plans seven bond auctions, up from four in the first quarter. ($1 = 5.8340 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

