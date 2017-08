OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norway's rightwing government will spend 3.0 percent of the value of its sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, in its 2017 budget, a budget document obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

In real terms, the government will raise its spending from the fund to 225.6 billion crowns ($28.08 billion) in 2017, up from the 205.6 billion crowns it proposed to spend in the revised budget in May for the current year.