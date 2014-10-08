FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway government says may change fiscal spending rule
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Norway government says may change fiscal spending rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government is appointing two commissions that will examine whether to change the country’s fiscal spending rule and whether to introduce multi-year budgets, Finance Minister Siv Jensen told broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.

Successive cabinets have capped their drawings from the country’s sovereign wealth fund to four percent of its value, under a fiscal rule designed to avoid overheating of the economy.

The high oil prices of recent years have resulted in a sharp growth in the fund’s size however, leaving governments to spend less than three percent of it per year.

“The fund had become very big, making the economy vulnerable to big swings in its size ... it’s important to see if we have the right mechanisms to avoid this vulnerability and to spend the appropriate amount of money even in demanding times,” Jensen said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.