Norway government says may change fiscal spending rule

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government is appointing two commissions that will examine whether to change the country’s fiscal spending rule and whether to introduce multi-year budgets, Finance Minister Siv Jensen told broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.

Successive cabinets have capped their drawings from the country’s sovereign wealth fund to four percent of its value, under a fiscal rule designed to avoid overheating of the economy.

The high oil prices of recent years have resulted in a sharp growth in the fund’s size however, leaving governments to spend less than three percent of it per year.

“The fund had become very big, making the economy vulnerable to big swings in its size ... it’s important to see if we have the right mechanisms to avoid this vulnerability and to spend the appropriate amount of money even in demanding times,” Jensen said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)