UPDATE 1-Norway cuts 2012 budget deficit on oil boost

* Lifts overall surplus estimate by 35 billion crowns

* Higher oil prices provide budget a boost

* Sees wealth fund at $642 billion by end-2012 (Adds detail)

By Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - Norway cut its 2012 budget deficit forecast on Tuesday and said a higher-than-expected oil price would still make its spending “somewhat expansionary”, boosting the strong but likely slowing economy.

The structural budget deficit, or the shortfall before its massive oil revenue is accounted for, is expected at 116 billion crowns ($19.57 billion) for the year, below a 122.2 billion crown forecast in October, a document seen by Reuters showed.

However, when the oil money is taken into consideration, the overall surplus is seen at 381 billion crowns, a massive 35 billion crowns above the earlier forecast.

Norway, the world’s eighth-largest oil exporter and a standout economy in Europe, usually runs large budget surpluses and uses only a fraction of the oil money for budget purposes.

In a “normal year” up to 4 percent of the $610 billion oil fund is used to plug the budget hole, but the government said it would only use 3.5 percent this year, below the 3.9 percent forecast in October.

The better performance comes as oil prices performed well above the government’s initial forecast, generating more in tax revenue and increasing the fund more than expected.

At the end of the year, the fund, Europe’s largest equity investor, is seen at 3.83 trillion crowns ($646.02 billion), above an earlier 3.54 trillion crown estimate as oil prices are now forecast at 650 crown a barrel versus October’s 575 crown projection.

Still, Norway is not expected to be immune to Europe’s economic problems and the government cut its growth estimate for the mainland, which excludes the oil producing sector, to 2.7 percent in 2012 from 3.1 percent seen in October.

That forecast is also more pessimistic than the central bank’s recent 3.25 percent growth projection.

The oil sector keeps Norway largely insulated from Europe’s difficulties, but some exporting sectors are still suffering from the double whammy of weaker foreign markets and a strong Norwegian crown.

Reflecting the sluggish external outlook, Norway’s government lowered its wage growth forecast to 3.75 percent from 4 percent and also reduced its core inflation projection to 1.4 percent from 1.8 percent.

The budget will be officially published at 0845 GMT. ($1 = 5.9286 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)