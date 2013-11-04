Norway to raise spending slightly in budget amendment: report

OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s revised 2014 budget anticipates spending slightly more from oil revenues than an earlier bill projected, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Monday, quoting sources familiar with the amendment.

The centre-right government will present its amended budget bill on Friday, revising figures laid down by the outgoing centre-left government last month.

Siv Jensen, the new finance minister from the populist Progress Party, said during the election campaign she would use more of the oil revenues to finance infrastructure projects.

But Prime Minister Erna Solberg, leader of the Conservative Party, had said her government would be fiscally prudent and uphold spending rules that limit how much of the oil money can be used.

The newspaper said the new government will spend around 140 billion crowns ($23.46 billion) of the oil money, up from 135 billion crowns planned by the previous government.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment.

The government is allowed to spend oil revenues equal to 4 percent of its $800-billion sovereign wealth fund, also known as the oil fund, which invests Norway’s surplus oil revenues.

The previous government targeted 2014 oil revenue spending at 2.9 percent of the fund. Given its faster-than-expected growth over the past weeks, the new spending is seen at 2.8 percent of the fund.

“This shows that Erna Solberg is the one who decides the framework of government policy,” said Harald Magnus Andreassen, chief economist at Swedbank First Securities.

“The rough rhetoric of the Progress Party is not being applied. There are small differences in terms of (fiscal) responsibility between Siv Jensen and (predecessor) Sigbjoern Johnsen.” (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Janet Lawrence)