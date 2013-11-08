UPDATE 2-Norway cuts taxes, slightly loosens 2014 budget

* Structural non-oil deficit raised to NOK 139 bln

* Revised budget in October had planned for NOK 135 bln

* Tax cuts total NOK 8 bln (Adds analyst, business lobby, impact on currency sales)

By Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s new centre-right government fulfilled promises to cut taxes on Friday but kept a relatively tight rein on spending despite the country sitting on more cash than any other in Europe.

With growth slowing, the Conservative-led government gave the economy an extra stimulus in the 2014 budget by cutting personal income and wealth taxes and eliminating inheritance tax.

However, the moves in aggregate are not enough to worry the central bank, analysts said.

”The overall fiscal thrust is slightly more expansionary,“ SEB economic Stein Bruun said. ”But I think that the expansionary effects ... are warranted given that growth has slowed quite a bit already.

The government, which spent its first month in office racing to amend the 2014 budget, now sees the structural non-oil budget deficit at 139 billion crowns ($23 billion), above an earlier target for 135 billion crowns, as it approved an additional 7.1 billion crowns in tax cuts, mostly to households.

The Conservative-Progress government swept into power last month, promising tax cuts and lower spending, arguing that its predecessors wasted a once-in-a-lifetime oil boom.

Some critics had argued that this government would spend a lot more of the oil money than its predecessors.

The biggest change in the budget revisions includes lower currency transfers to the country’s $800 billion wealth fund, also known as the oil fund, a potential market mover for the crown currency.

Analysts at bank Nordea said the revised figures indicated that only 3-5 billion crowns would be converted on the market for use by the oil fund next year, below previous indications for about 10 billion.

Indeed, the crown had weakened around a half a percent against the euro since the new budget documents were released.

PRUDENT

“This is prudent. We are happy that they have not used more oil money in this budget than they said they would,” Kristin Skogen Lund, head of the Norwegian business confederation NHO, told private broadcaster TV2.

Once oil revenue is counted, Norway runs a surplus equal to more than 10 percent of GDP and amassed savings of $800 billion or over $155,000 for each of Norway’s 5.1 million residents in the oil fund, giving it unprecedented firepower.

The government argued that the economy needs some extra stimulus as growth has come down from its extraordinary levels and while the rest of Europe is seeing sings of recovery, Norwegian growth is slowing.

It also cut its forecast for growth on the mainland, or excluding the oil sector, to 2.5 percent next year from a previous 2.7 percent and sees this year growth at 2.0 percent, under a previous 2.2 percent.

Both are well below last year’s 3.4 percent, when Norway was Western Europe’s fastest-growing economy.

The revisions mean that the budget will have an expansionary impact equal to 0.5 percent of GDP, above the 0.3 percent predicted in the original bill.