9 months ago
December 3, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 9 months ago

Norway government aims to sign 2017 spending plan on Saturday -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Norway's right wing minority coalition expects to sign a deal with centrist partners in parliament on Saturday for a 2017 fiscal budget, which would rescue the government from collapse, a source close to the talks told Reuters.

The ruling coalition of the Conservatives and the Progress Party need the backing of either the Liberals or the Christian Democrats to win a majority for a spending plan.

Following weeks of negotiations, senior party officials have agreed in principle on a deal but still require the backing of rank-and-file members of parliament, the source told Reuters.

If no agreement is reached by a Dec. 5 vote in parliament, the government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg may be forced to step down. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Toby Chopra)

